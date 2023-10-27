The season that was: Whit Merrifield

Whit Merrifield came to us in trade from the Royals, on August 2nd of last year. Max Castillo and Samad Taylor. Max pitched in seven games for the Royals this year, throwing 20.1 innings with a 4.43 ERA. He made 21 starts for their Triple-A team, the Omaha Storm Chasers, putting up a 4.58 ERA. Samad got into 31 games with the Royals, hitting .200/.279/.267. For the Storm Chasers, he hit .301/.418/.466 with 8 home runs and 43 steals in 89 games.

And his BABIP was up from last year (.313 from .276). Whit hit lefties (.259/.299/.393) much the same as right-handers (277/.324/.379). He hit much better on the road (.288/.331/.417) than at home (.255/.303/.344), which seems like a team-wide thing. Whit was pretty good with RISP, hitting .296/.340/.467. His first half (.286/.342/.392) was much better than his second half (.256/.286/.370). Whit by month: Merrifield’s a streak hitter, it seems.

