The Rock's Bald Head Raises Eyebrows as He Promotes Shampoo

While The Rock has become a well-known figure synonymous with strength and resilience, he is also best known for his shiny, polished bald head. Introduced Papatui last month in Target stores across the U.S. However, it was not the skincare range but rather Papatui’s shampoo that raised eyebrows among shoppers. The Rock’s haircare product provided comic fodder for fans and social media users as they wondered why a famously bald celebrity was promoting a shampoo.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson debuted his men’s personal care brand last month, featuring skin, hair, body, and tattoo care products. A TikToker named @freakinfriction shared a clip on social media and said, “This man has no business in the shampoo department.” “If you ever felt like you weren’t meant for the job, take notes from the rock,” read the caption of the clip. “He has no business…” one comment said, to which @freakinfriction replied: “I wonder what they were thinking lo
