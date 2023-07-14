The Risks of Joint Ownership of Assets

I recently met a couple in their 70s who asked me about putting their home in joint names with their son, Gerald. The plan is that Gerald, who I met, will inherit the home one day. Gerald is single, age 40, living in his parents’ basement and tells me he’s looking for the woman of his dreams.

When he told me this, I immediately had visions of starting a new dating website for guys like Gerald who, in an era when real estate ownership is beyond the reach of so many people, might be very attractive to women who want a guy who owns a home. But I digress. I then snapped out of my daydream and explained why joint ownership of a home – and of other assets more generally – is usually a bad idea. Let me explain.When putting a person other than your spouse on title as joint owner of an asset, you’ll generally be deemed to have sold that portion of the asset at fair market value, which could give rise to a tax bill. You could avoid this by creating a bare trust arrangement in which the other person on title is considered to hold their portion of the asset for you, in trus

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Opinion: Canada’s economic future is in jeopardy because we lack an entrepreneurial cultureWe need a culture that recognizes there are tremendous risks in not taking risks

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Brookfield Asset Management enters second renewable energy joint venture with Axis EnergyThe joint venture aims to provide energy solutions to government entities, corporate customers and emerging industries such as green hydrogen

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Fed Staff Grow Wary of Asset-Price Risks Following Stock Run-UpFederal Reserve staff have become more wary about the risks that elevated asset prices pose to financial stability after a run-up in the stock market in recent months.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

LEGINSURRECTİON: Leftist Brazilian President Lula Signs Decree to Restrict Gun OwnershipLeftist Brazilian President Lula: “We will continue to fight for fewer weapons in our country. Only the police and the army must be well-armed,”

Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »

CALGARYHERALD: 'Butt out': Maine residents resent Enmax's lobbying in state's referendum on utilities ownershipSome Maine residents say Calgary\u002Downed Enmax should butt out of their state\u0027s referendum on utility ownership.

Source: calgaryherald | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Letter: Home ownership is a 'pipe dream' for middle income earnersMiddle-income earners can't afford homes. So what do we do about it?

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »