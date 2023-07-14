The Risks of Joint Ownership of Assets

I recently met a couple in their 70s who asked me about putting their home in joint names with their son, Gerald. The plan is that Gerald, who I met, will inherit the home one day. Gerald is single, age 40, living in his parents’ basement and tells me he’s looking for the woman of his dreams.
When he told me this, I immediately had visions of starting a new dating website for guys like Gerald who, in an era when real estate ownership is beyond the reach of so many people, might be very attractive to women who want a guy who owns a home. But I digress. I then snapped out of my daydream and explained why joint ownership of a home – and of other assets more generally – is usually a bad idea. Let me explain.When putting a person other than your spouse on title as joint owner of an asset, you’ll generally be deemed to have sold that portion of the asset at fair market value, which could give rise to a tax bill. You could avoid this by creating a bare trust arrangement in which the other person on title is considered to hold their portion of the asset for you, in trus
Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globeandmail | Read more »
Source: globeandmail | Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »
Source: LegInsurrection | Read more »
Source: calgaryherald | Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »