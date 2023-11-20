HEAD TOPICS

The Rise of Skincare Brands for Complexions of Colour

A rising tide of skincare brands made specifically for complexions of colour is the next frontier of inclusive beauty.

The next frontier of inclusive beauty is unfolding, with a rising tide of skincare brands made specifically for complexions of colour. In early 2023, I had a full face freak-out that made me feel helpless and sent me into hiding. The stress of moving across the province and away from my hometown of, with the added pressure of becoming a first-time homeowner, unleashed a relentless barrage of blemishes on my face, with dark spots to match.

No one welcomes a breakout with open arms, but as a woman of colour, I try extra hard to stop a pimple in its tracks because I know that its aftermath involves my ultimate nemesis: hyperpigmentation.. “Skin gets injured, and melanocytes — melanin-producing cells in the bottom layer of the epidermis — go into an overdrive response, where they produce more colour.” From a breakout to a bug bite, anything that causes inflammation or irritation can trigger the development of dark spots, which are notoriously hard to get rid of, especially for those with “Melanin is a factor in everyone’s complexion,” says Beac

