The Rise of Skincare Brands for Complexions of Colour

The next frontier of inclusive beauty is unfolding, with a rising tide of skincare brands made specifically for complexions of colour. In early 2023, I had a full face freak-out that made me feel helpless and sent me into hiding. The stress of moving across the province and away from my hometown of, with the added pressure of becoming a first-time homeowner, unleashed a relentless barrage of blemishes on my face, with dark spots to match.

No one welcomes a breakout with open arms, but as a woman of colour, I try extra hard to stop a pimple in its tracks because I know that its aftermath involves my ultimate nemesis: hyperpigmentation.. “Skin gets injured, and melanocytes — melanin-producing cells in the bottom layer of the epidermis — go into an overdrive response, where they produce more colour.” From a breakout to a bug bite, anything that causes inflammation or irritation can trigger the development of dark spots, which are notoriously hard to get rid of, especially for those with “Melanin is a factor in everyone’s complexion,” says Beac





FashionCanada » / 🏆 38. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The best affordable skincare (from head to toe)Get gorgeous, look-at-me skin from head to toe with these affordable top skincare picks—all under $30. Our curated roundup of top-rated picks will save your skin and bank account.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

21 Korean Skincare Products Under $25 That You'll Want To Add To Your CartGet ready to unlock that Seoul-ful glow.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 56. / 23,4375 Read more »

Tiffany Masterson: The Innovator Behind Drunk Elephant SkincareTiffany Masterson, founder of Drunk Elephant, discusses her journey in creating a skincare line that eliminates harmful ingredients and her philosophy behind it.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 20. / 67,76 Read more »

The Right Way to Layer Your Skincare to Maximize Benefits, According to the ExpertsA one-way ticket to firm, plumped skin.

Source: ElleCanada - 🏆 20. / 67,76 Read more »

Winter Skincare Updates: Refresh Your Routine for Cold WeatherCanada's 1 Fashion and Beauty Magazine

Source: FashionCanada - 🏆 38. / 28,125 Read more »

Turkish parliament removes brands from menu over alleged Israel supportExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »