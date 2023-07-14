The Rise of Instant Noodles: A Global Phenomenon

Though many of us think of packaged instant noodles as a staple of the postsecondary student diet, global consumption has reached an all-time high in recent years, with more than 100 billion servings consumed annually. Being at home more than ever during the pandemic had many of us getting tired of it and seeking out quick, cheap, easy and adaptable ways to feed ourselves.

The first packages of instant ramen were introduced under the brand name Chikin Ramen in 1958 – about 1,400 years after the birth of noodles in China – by Momofuku Ando of Nissin Foods in Japan. The bouncy, stretchy alkaline noodles are not only fast to cook and affordable, their waviness adds both form and function: they’re easier to manoeuvre with chopsticks, and sauces and other additions cling to them. Scaled to feed four to six people, there is huge appeal in warm, nourishing meals that come with just the right time commitment when cooking for one, particularly those well-suited to eating at your desk or curled up on the couch

