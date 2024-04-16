The Rise of Foodie Calls in the Dating World

Dating is supposed to be about finding a romantic partner. Interestingly, for some people, it’s all about getting a free meal. There’s even a term for it –found that 23-33% of women agreed to go on dates to get a free meal. And while there’s no data for same-sex couples, we can probably figure that it happens as well.of how his date blew him off just because he didn’t agree to a dinner at a place the date picked.
The study also looked into the personality traits of these women. Interestingly, they scored higher for what psychologists call “the dark triad” of personality traits: Machiavellianism , psychopathy, and. The researchers noted that these traits are not the only factors in people making foodie calls. But if they have the aforementioned personality traits, the likelihood is higher.
The women respondents claimed they had gone on dates with men without having any romantic interest in them. That seems diabolical at first, but, as psychotherapist and relationship expert Dr. Tiffanie Davis HenryShe also recommends people try dating those “who aren’t necessarily their type.” “Go out with someone that you’re not necessarily romantically attracted to because that person may actually be better for you than the guy that you’re always going out with.”.
Dating Foodie Calls Free Meals Relationships Social Behavior
