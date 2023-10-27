The (really) long-term benefits of dividend reinvestment

In the October issue of ROB Magazine, I read that Royal Bank of Canada’s profit 40 years ago “was an almost quaint $480-million; in 2022, it was $15.8-billion.

Before we continue, it’s important to note that Royal Bank’s stock has split on a two-for-one basis three times since then – in 1990, 2000 and 2006. Because each split would have doubled the number of shares, the investor would have 8,000 shares today, even without reinvesting any dividends.

A few caveats are in order. First, the results are before income taxes, which would apply to dividends and capital gains in a non-registered account. Second, the numbers aren’t adjusted for, which averaged about 2.48 per cent over the period, according to the Bank of Canada. But that’s a pittance next to the stock’s annualized return. Third, the vast majority of people probably aren’t going to hang on to a stock for 40 years. headtopics.com

You can do your own calculations for different amounts and holding periods. I think you’ll agree that the results validate the buy-and-hold approach and the wisdom of reinvesting dividends, which is important to remember when markets are in a funk.

Romspen operates in a corner of the commercial mortgage lending market that has been hit especially hard by the pandemic and the sharp rise in interest rates. The company, which specializes in construction and predevelopment lending, is facing a liquidity crunch because loan repayments have slowed dramatically. To preserve cash, Romspen has frozen redemptions and announced several cuts to its monthly distribution, which is now two cents per unit, down from seven cents in October, 2021. headtopics.com

Read more:

globeandmail »

Litecoin’s long-term prospects look bright, thanks to GrayscaleIf you are wondering whether to add Litecoin to your portfolio, the answer may have just become much clearer. Aligning your portfolio with Read more ⮕

Analysis-Soaring Treasury yields threaten long-term performance of US stocksSoaring U.S. Treasury yields are further boosting the appeal of bonds over stocks, deepening an already painful equity selloff while threatening to weigh on ... Read more ⮕

Analysis-Soaring Treasury yields threaten long-term performance of US stocksExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Soaring Treasury yields threaten long-term performance of U.S. stocksThis year’s climb in Treasury yields is changing a recent dynamic Read more ⮕

Yellen: Possible long-term yields will come down, but 'no one knows for sure'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Hedera: Will this progress on the RWA front save HBAR from the sellers?Most top blockchains have a strategy for long-term growth. For Hedera, that strategy has been leaning towards real-world assets (RWAs). Read more ⮕