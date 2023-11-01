The Real McCoy

This 8-ounce beef patty comes with bacon, cheese, and your choice of toppings. Mine was topped with lettuce, onions, hot peppers, and chipotle sauce, which gave it a spicier flavour profile. The Chicken Souvlaki on Greek salad ($14.95) is a mix of tender meat and crisp vegetables, with grilled chicken sitting on a bed of lettuce and tomatoes, all sprinkled with feta cheese and black olives.Onion rings ($5.75/small, $6.99/large) are thick-cut and crunchy, with a savoury-sweet taste reminiscent of classic carnival snacks.

Ketchup is the traditional condiment, but Mihail recommends dipping them in chipotle sauce for an extra kick. Though the poutine ($6.95/small, $8.95/large) uses shredded cheese in lieu of squeaky cheese curds, a generous pour of gravy should appease even the staunchest poutine purists.

Milkshakes ($4.99) come in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry and aren't overly thick, making them perfect for slurping through retro striped straws. Since reopening, the public response has been overwhelmingly positive. Long-time customers thank Mihail for his continued service, with some even asking to shake his hand.

Despite this, he tells us that the best compliment he's received thus far came from a new customer: "You brought life back to this neighbourhood."

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: 1 man rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after shooting in ScarboroughOne person has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood, Toronto police say.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: European shares lifted by real estate stocks; BP drags energy sectorExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Tencent, Kuaishou Demand Real Names in China Internet TighteningChina’s largest social media players from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. have asked their most popular influencers to display their actual identities, a major shift that tightens Beijing’s grip over the world’s largest internet arena.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Telus partners with electric vehicle chargers producer Flo to provide real-time dataQUEBEC — Telus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help improve reliability as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Telus partners with electric vehicle chargers producer Flo to provide real-time dataQUEBEC — Telus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help improve reliability as adoption of clean vehicle technology is...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Telus partners with electric vehicle chargers producer Flo to provide real-time dataTelus Corp. is partnering with electric vehicle charging network operator Flo to help improve reliability as adoption of clean vehicle technology is expected to ramp up.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕