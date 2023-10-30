Luukkonen gets first career shutout as Sabres beat AvalancheAmerican Johnson dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in EnglandWilson, Simmons lead Broncos to first win over Chiefs since 2015 with a thrashingFranklin was very excited to put on a performance in first start for ArgosLetcher Jr.

: 'I've never liked getting tackled so I try to run as fast as I can'Fajardo: 'If you want to win a Grey Cup you need depth, we proved that tonight'No regrets for Nurse or Raptors after inevitable offseason splitWhat we've learned about Rangers and Diamondbacks after two gamesScherzer set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the RangersMust See: Garcia walks it off for the Rangers to win Game 1 of the World SeriesAsia Pacific Amateur Golf Championship: Final...

Tensions between India and Canada cause anxiety among workersRecruitment firms report that interest from workers moving between India and Canada remains high despite growing tensions. However, anxiety has increased due to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's announcement of a potential link between India's government and the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada. Many Indians are now hesitant to relocate, with conversations about moving to Canada dropping from 95% to 80%. Of the international tech workers who migrated to Canada between April 2022 and March 2023, nearly half came from India. Read more ⮕

Alouettes Defeat Hamilton in Preseason MatchupThe Montreal Alouettes secured a victory against Hamilton in a preseason game, with key players getting some playing time before the upcoming Eastern Conference semifinal. The Alouettes took an early lead thanks to a fumble recovery by Tysen-Otis Copeland, leading to a touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot. Quarterback Cody Fajardo showcased a unique play, the dribble punt, to recover from a sack. The Alouettes maintained their lead throughout the game. Read more ⮕

Alouettes Defeat Hamilton in Preseason MatchupThe Montreal Alouettes secured a victory against Hamilton in a preseason game, with key players getting some playing time before the upcoming Eastern Conference semifinal. The Alouettes took an early lead thanks to a fumble recovery by Tysen-Otis Copeland, leading to a touchdown pass to Tyson Philpot. Quarterback Cody Fajardo showcased a unique play, the dribble punt, to recover from a sack. The Alouettes maintained their lead throughout the game. Read more ⮕

Hamilton Ticats Defeat Montreal Alouettes 22-20 in Regular Season FinaleHamilton Ticats come out on top in a close game against the Montreal Alouettes, with a final score of 22-20. The game featured a fumbled kickoff, missed field goals, and a long touchdown run. Both starting quarterbacks were pulled from the game early. Hamilton secures a narrow victory with a late field goal. Read more ⮕

Alouettes Defeat Hamilton in Preseason MatchupThe Montreal Alouettes defeated Hamilton in a preseason matchup, with key players getting some repetitions before the Eastern Conference semifinal. Alouettes' special teams unit scored early, while Hamilton's McAllister fumbled the ball. Fajardo and Speiker executed a dribble punt play to recover from a sack. Alouettes emerged victorious in the game. Read more ⮕

Hamilton Police Association Calls for Better Supports for Frontline Officers' Mental HealthThe head of the Hamilton Police Association is urging for improved mental health support for frontline officers who have experienced trauma. The association is calling for an end to the stigma surrounding mental health and is requesting a comprehensive wellness program. Many officers fear negative consequences if their struggles are known by their employer. The association claims that member wellness is compromised due to the high number of psychological injury claims challenged by the Hamilton Police Service. Read more ⮕