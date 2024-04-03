The Power of Social Media in Business Communications

Amanda Cupido is an author, TEDx speaker and entrepreneur. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Lead Podcasting and an adjunct professor in the School of Media at Seneca Polytechnic. It’s common knowledge that social media has the power to influence audiences. But 10 years ago, this wasn’t as clear cut; there were many people within the workplace who rejected the idea.
I witnessed firsthand the resistance to embracing social media as part of a communications strategy for businesses. I was an early adopter. I was eager to be the first one to download the newest platform or plugin and experiment. After graduating with a degree in journalism, I was part of newsrooms and radio stations that didn’t have social media accounts in the mid-2000s. Off the side of my desk, I created their first Facebook fan pages and Twitter accounts. In 2015 I was working both in a radio newsroom and as a communications consultant
