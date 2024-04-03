The Power of Social Media in Business Communications

Amanda Cupido is an author, TEDx speaker and entrepreneur. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Lead Podcasting and an adjunct professor in the School of Media at Seneca Polytechnic. It’s common knowledge that social media has the power to influence audiences. But 10 years ago, this wasn’t as clear cut; there were many people within the workplace who rejected the idea.

I witnessed firsthand the resistance to embracing social media as part of a communications strategy for businesses. I was an early adopter. I was eager to be the first one to download the newest platform or plugin and experiment. After graduating with a degree in journalism, I was part of newsrooms and radio stations that didn’t have social media accounts in the mid-2000s. Off the side of my desk, I created their first Facebook fan pages and Twitter accounts. In 2015 I was working both in a radio newsroom and as a communications consultant

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Truth Social: Trump's social media company approved to go publicDonald Trump is returning to the stock market, and the former president stands to reap a sizeable payout in the process.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

What we know about Truth Social, Donald Trump’s social media platformHere are some things to know about Trump’s social media platform and where it fits into the broader social media landscape

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Trump’s media company shares jump ahead of backdoor Nasdaq debutParent of social media platform Truth Social surges

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Trump's Truth Social stock soars in first day of tradingDonald Trump's social media platform Truth Social made its Nasdaq debut on Tuesday.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Feds to support Bruce Power next-gen power research - Daily Commercial NewsCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

“Disgusted By This”: Woman Reports J.K. Rowling To The Police Over Social Media Remarks“The debate about whether JK Rowling is a transphobe is over.”

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »