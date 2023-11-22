The Power of Headbands: A Must-Have Accessory of 2023

They’re not new. They’re not particularly groundbreaking. But the power of headbands cannot be understated. Here’s where to get yours. They’re not saying that, either. You see, the age-old accessory is so much more than an individual item — it’s a loose concept rich with possibility and shape-shifting powers. It can punctuate a preppy statement, add intentionality to an outfit, or simply keep your hair out of your face. These days, every outfit seems to look better with a headband.

Look no further than the roster of It girls flocking to the versatile doodad in all its forms. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Laura Harrier have been sporting sporty black bands in their chic street-style outings for a while. Headbands in all their varying forms have emerged as a red carpet trend — from Precious Lee and Emma Chamberlain at the Met Gala to Kate Middleton, who has a penchant for pairing thick, puffy headbands with her revolving door of elegant outfits. She has carried her love of the classic hair accessory into autumn, wearing a less voluminous leather version for the unveiling of the 2023 holiday windows at Saks Fifth Avenue in NYC on November 20. Headbands are shaping up to be the must-have accessory of 2023





