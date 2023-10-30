The next chapter for the Liberal Party

The Liberal Party of Canada owes Justin Trudeau a debt of gratitude. After Paul Martin, Stéphane Dion and Michael Ignatieff, the Liberal Party’s share of the popular vote declined from the highs of Jean Chrétien’s 41.3 per cent to Paul Martin’s highest of 36.7 per cent, Dion’s 26.2 per cent and Ignatieff’s 18.9 per cent. We ended up in third place in 2011 for the first time in Canadian history, and our share of the popular vote was the lowest ever received by the Liberal Party.

Unlike then-prime minister Stephen Harper, who tried to move in baby steps to shift the country in his conservative image hoping for a long-lasting permanent move to the right in voting intentions, Poilievre, who saw first-hand how that plan failed, will likely move quickly and forcefully to change Canada if he forms government.

