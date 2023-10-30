The Loneliness of Being a Lone Trick or Treater

You know what kind of loneliness it also beats? Being a lone trick or treater out and about the neighborhood, rushing from house to house in hopes of coming back home with a bag full of sweets equivalent to 9,000 sugar rushes. But the pet will need a costume. A great one… wait, we have an idea .

You know what kind of loneliness it also beats? Being a lone trick or treater out and about the neighborhood, rushing from house to house in hopes of coming back home with a bag full of sweets equivalent to 9,000 sugar rushes. But the pet will need a costume. A great one… wait, we have an idea .

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

Storm Defeats 67's in OHL MatchThe Guelph Storm defeated the Ottawa 67's with a score of 6-1 in an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) match. Leo Serlin, Vilmer Alriksson, Charlie Paquette, Chandler Romeo, and Max Namestnikov scored for the Storm. Brady Stonehouse scored the lone goal for the 67's. Read more ⮕

QMJHL roundup: Gaudet nets hat trick as Remparts tip Sea Dogs 6-1SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kassim Gaudet scored three goals, including the final one on a penalty shot, as the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Station. Read more ⮕

Keeping your little ones safe during trick-or-treating in SaskatoonOfficials share tips for parents, trick-or-treaters and drivers as little ones go door to door collecting candy on Halloween night. Read more ⮕

QMJHL roundup: Gaudet nets hat trick as Remparts tip Sea Dogs 6-1SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Kassim Gaudet scored three goals, including the final one on a penalty shot, as the visiting Quebec Remparts rolled over the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Sunday at TD Station. Read more ⮕