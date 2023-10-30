The Liberals’ credibility on the carbon tax has gone up in smoke

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement that the government will double the carbon price rebate for rural Canadians, during a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 26.Pierre Poilievre won’t need to kill the carbon tax on fossil fuels. Justin Trudeau is doing that already, with a hashed-together plan that not only turns the Liberals’ climate policy into a muddle but also effectively concedes the debate to the Conservative critique of carbon pricing.

There were always quibbles to be had with the Liberals’ carbon-pricing approach, particularly the years-long delay in fully rolling out the tax to the Atlantic provinces. But the Liberals had both a coherent policy and a powerful political argument to make on the climate file.until 2026, the year after an expected federal election.

On the policy front, the exemption of heating oil – far more carbon-intensive than natural gas – is ludicrous, particularly the invocation of energy poverty by the Liberals. A low-income household using gas will continue to pay the carbon tax; a high-income household with an oil furnace will not. headtopics.com

Already, the premiers of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia have made the point that continuing to tax natural gas and not heating oil makes no sense. All five premiers already opposed the carbon tax, but they are right to flag the inequity – particularly since Atlantic Canada will benefit disproportionately due to the prevalence of oil as a source of home heating. (One bright spot: increased payments to rural households are region-agnostic.

In reality, the answer is this: those regions with the prescience to deliver Liberal seats will get help. The same rank regional favouritism is at work with the announcement of free heat pumps for lower-income households, but for now only as a “pilot project” in Atlantic Canada. headtopics.com

