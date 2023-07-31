The Joy of Repeated Movie Viewings

There are a couple of movies that stand up to repeated viewings. Jaws. The Godfather movies, any and all of them. The first Rocky movie. Amélie. It’s a Wonderful Life. The Hangover movies are pretty durable, as well. Mean Girls, too, is pretty fetch. These films seem to improve with repeated viewings. I’m partial to anything with Tom Hanks in it, although after watching Apollo 13, Cast Away, Sully, The Terminal, and Captain Phillips, I’m not sure I’d like to travel with the guy.

All of these movies I saw in a theatre, and I’d have to say the setting contributed to my experience.COVID put a big dent in a lot of our routines. Movie-going is one of the things that suffered most due to the pandemic. I’m still not back in the habit of theatre-going, but I miss it. There was something special about sitting in a darkened theatre with a bunch of people all having the same experience at the same time. Every once in a while the film would go over so well that the audience would clap at the end, even though there was no one there to receive the ovation. That was coo





VancouverSun » / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HIT-MOVIE* Barbie 2023 full movie ONLINE FREE Streams09 secs ago - Still Now Here Option’s to Downloading or watching Barbie streaming the full movie online for free. Do you like movies? If so, then you’ll love New Action Movie: Barbie. This movie is one of the best in its genre.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Movie reviews: 'Strays' is a deeply silly movie that fully embraces its extreme sideThis week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Strays,' 'Blue Beetle,' 'The Monkey King' and 'Back on the Strip.'

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

100% Free Movie* Blue Beetle 2023 Full Movie.Blue Beetle 2023 Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Michael Cera On Which ‘Barbie’ Star Is More Canadian: Simu Liu Or Ryan Gosling?'Barbie' is Canadian content. ET Canada's Keshia Chanté recently sat down with 'Barbie' stars Michael Cera, Issa Rae and Kate McKinnon and couldn't help but bring up the movie's Canadian connections. [readmore label='READ MORE: ' link='https://etcanada.com/news/1005150/barbie-movie-ryan-gosling-sings-his-dollhouse-woes-in-just-ken/' text='‘Barbie’ Movie: Ryan Gosling Sings His Dollhouse Woes In ‘Just Ken’' /] Along with Cera, the movie also stars…

Source: ETCanada - 🏆 67. / 51 Read more »

Man apologizes for repeated domestic violence-related crimesThe man was also convicted of stealing his sister's vehicle

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

After repeated bylaw visits about basketball nets, this mom put up a sign | CBC NewsRosalind Paciga has erected a bright pink banner in front of her basketball net as an open letter to whoever keeps calling the city to complain about hoops in her neighbourhood.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »