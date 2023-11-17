The Influence of Emotions and Illusions on the Stock Market

It’s true that fundamentals drive the market in the long term. In the short term, though, pretty much anything can happen.Traders can likely make more money focusing on emotions and illusions rather than on numbers. The madness of crowds can drive stock prices farther and faster (up or down) much more dramatically than earnings can. This can be a gold mine for those focusing on volatility. Psychology courses, in this case, are more important than business classes.

Every time I start believing the efficient market hypothesis, something crazy happens to throw all efficiency out the window. A company will report earnings and its stock will soar (or decline) 40 per cent in a day. If the market was so efficient, how does that even happen? Let’s look at five possible reasons. Some you will have heard of, some, maybe not, but all can be big influences on the market and your investment portfolio.Most investors know about greed, and have probably experienced it themselves. Have you ever let a winning stock run too much, only to hold it into a precipitous decline? We all hav

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FPİNVESTİNG: Gene Sequencing CEO's Emotions Revealed in Earnings CallAudio recordings of the final earnings call of Illumina Inc.'s CEO, Francis deSouza, reveal signs of anxiety and tension when addressing the contentious takeover of Grail LLC.

Source: fpinvesting | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: Gene Sequencing CEO's Emotions Revealed in Audio RecordingsAudio recordings of gene sequencing company Illumina Inc.'s CEO Francis deSouza reveal shifts in speech patterns and filler words when discussing a contentious takeover, indicating anxiety and tension.

Source: financialpost | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into FocusEuropean gas prices have increased slightly as the focus shifts to winter risks. Ethiopia plans to suspend debt service and restructure its Eurobond. Vitol has hired a supertanker for Venezuelan oil as rules are softened. Nvidia's winning streak is showing signs of overheating. Food inflation is expected to ease next year. China's economic activity is mixed as Beijing increases support. UK has received a record £93 billion in orders for a conventional bond sale. Goldman's Kostin predicts stock gains in 2024. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are struggling financially and experiencing personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

TBNEWSWATCH: Thunder Bay District Sets Tentative 2024 Budget with Focus on Supportive HousingThe Thunder Bay district can expect to see significant growth in supportive housing options and a moderate increase to municipal spending, after the District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board tentatively set its 2024 budget.

Source: tbnewswatch | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: European Gas Prices Edge Higher as Winter Risks Shift Into FocusEuropean gas prices have increased as the focus shifts to winter risks. Fibra Next is planning the largest local IPO in Mexico since 2018. Banks and private credit are starting a €3 billion funding for Techem LBO. Rivian is planning a $15 billion fake bond plan to secure a tax break. Ghana expects higher growth and lower inflation in 2024. US shoppers are taking a break, leading to easing prices and a sign of a cooling economy. Carson Block and Nate Anderson have become SEC tipsters for cash payouts. The correlation between Bitcoin and stocks is now the most negative since the onset of Covid. UBS has won the right to fight for a cut to a €1.8 billion French fine. Ottawa has extended the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke, according to MNP. Edward Jones states that many Canadians are stuck in a chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Simple Steps to Teach Children about MoneyPersonal finance experts say there are some simple steps parents can take to help set their children up for financial success. Most Canadian parents feel they’ve made mistakes with money due to a lack of financial education in their childhood. Experts say there are some simple steps you can take to break a generational cycle and help set your children up for financial success.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »