The Importance of Winter Tires

For everything there is a season, and a time for every matter under heaven. Late autumn is the season I normally write about winter tires. I tell readers that winter tires are made from a pliable rubber compound that stays soft below 7 degrees Celsius and provides a tighter grip on the road. I demonstrate that they allow for shorter braking distances. I’ll often add that winter tires have deeper tracks, which bite into slush and snow. All-season tires are not designed to clear snow and slush.

After the article is published, a number of irate conspiracy theorists write me angry emails calling me either a fool or a shill (often both). Winter tires are a scam, they declare. They are a minority. The majority of drivers agree that winter tires are an important safety measure. A recent survey of 1,521 Canadian drivers commissioned by The Tire and Rubber Association of Canada and conducted by Leger found 81 per cent say driving a vehicle equipped with winter tires “has saved them from an accident or loss of control

