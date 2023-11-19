The Importance of Rest: Educating Employees and Supporting Well-being

Dr. Dalton-Smith, an internal medicine physician, author and creator of the seven types of rest framework, says companies should play a role in educating and supporting their employees when it comes to rest. She emphasizes the importance of understanding the different types of rest people need, as many individuals face compassion fatigue, social rest deficits, sensory overload, and mental exhaustion.
Learning about rest and its various forms is not taught in schools, and even professionals like physicians or psychiatrists may lack awareness. This can result in people experiencing burnout without finding solutions
