The Impact of COVID-19 on Office Work and Employee Behavior

We can talk a lot about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on humanity, but what can be said for sure now is that it has definitely influenced the paradigm of office work and its exceptional efficiency.
The world has seen that working from home can be no less convenient not only for the employee, but also for the company, and now it’s not so easy for employers to return staff back to the offices. However, there are exceptions here. It happens that some employees, having received a certain amount of freedom with their working from home, began to openly overuse this freedom. Even to the detriment of the work process and other employees’ performance
