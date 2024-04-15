The Historical Incident that Could Prevent a War Between Israel and Iran

I’m hopeful that an all-out war between Israel and Iran can be avoided – because of an incident that took place on the Niagara River , south of Lake Ontario, almost two centuries ago.

As time passed, other countries also found it useful to distinguish between acts of self-defence and all-out wars. The right of self-defence became part of customary international law., the criteria of necessity and proportionality have not been met. Israel has transformed the conflict with Hamas into an all-out war, and the situation is now within the realm, not of self-defence, but of “international humanitarian law.

If killing senior Iranian officials was a necessary and proportionate response to attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah, it could be a legitimate act of self-defence. Academic international lawyers will debate the question for decades, but there’s no doubt in my mind that this was the conclusion arrived at by international lawyers in the Israeli Defense Forces.

Israel then exercised its own right of self-defence against the drones and missiles, and did so with considerable success – thanks in part to U.S., British, French and Jordanian air defence systems in the region.

Israel Iran War Historical Incident Niagara River

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelJERUSALEM (AP) — Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Israel threatens to strike Iran directly if Iran launches attack from its territoryIsrael's foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country's forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel, as tensions between the rival powers flare following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Israel Threatens To Strike Iran Directly If Iran Launches Attack From Its TerritoryIsrael’s Foreign Minister has threatened that its country’s forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Air Canada resumes flights to Israel after six-month pause due to Israel-Hamas warAir Canada has resumed service between Canada and Israel following a six-month pause.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Air Canada resumes flights to Israel after six-month pause due to Israel-Hamas warMONTREAL — Air Canada has resumed service between Canada and Israel following a six-month pause. The airline says flights between Toronto and Tel Aviv resumed April 9, and a once-weekly flight between Montreal and Tel Aviv will resume in May.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »