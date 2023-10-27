The greatest Rugby World Cup final? Huge expectations for All Blacks-Springboks showdown

Saturday’s 106th showdown between gigantic rivals New Zealand and South Africa has elevated rugby’s biggest game – if that was at all possible – to a potential do-you-remember-where-you-were moment for everyone who follows the sport, young or old, from New Zealand, South Africa or elsewhere.

While that 1995 title decider provided a momentous day for a newly democratic South Africa, the reality is it didn’t have the sheer rugby significance and context that this final at Stade de France in Paris has.

Either South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber or New Zealand coach Ian Foster, both departing after the World Cup, will leave behind a magnificent legacy. There are a line of other big All Blacks and Springboks names heading into, or toward, retirement in an era-ending game for both squads. They will finish against the team they probably dreamed as kids of beating right here, in a Rugby World Cup final. headtopics.com

“This is a way to make history,” New Zealand flyhalf Richie Mo’unga said. “I want to be part of history. I want to bring the World Cup home. Whatever happens after that I don’t really care.New Zealand vs. South AfricaNew Zealand has the historic head-to-head superiority and has also won the last three of their five Rugby World Cup meetings. South Africa has won all three finals it has played in.

The 1995 final is seared in both countries’ and teams’ minds, even if the 2023 players set for the second chapter were all too young to remember it or not even born then. For New Zealand, the memories of the mighty 1995 All Blacks and their unexpected loss to the old enemy desperately need to be purged. This final is the first chance, more than a quarter of a century later, for real, lasting closure. headtopics.com

The other game to take into account is the most recent, a pre-World Cup warmup that threw up a record 35-7 win for the Springboks – the All Blacks’ worst defeat in history, and a bolt out of the blue. That set New Zealand, rugby’s most successful team by the volume of its wins over 120 years, on a new, unfamiliar path at this World Cup; one of vindication, redemption.

