The gold market to Jay Powell: 'Bring it on'

(Kitco News) - It’s hard to deny the safe-haven trade that has propelled gold prices back to $2,000 an ounce. The chaos in the Middle East caused by the Israel-Hamas war is providing solid momentum for gold, but there is more going on in the market than just the safe-haven trade.

Meanwhile, gold is solidly above $2,000 an ounce heading into the weekend. This comes after U.S. core PCE Index showed inflation rising 3.7% in the last 12 months. Yes, inflation has fallen to its lowest level since August 2021; however, it is still nearly double the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

Putting these three reports together would indicate that the Federal Reserve must maintain its hawkish monetary policy stance next week. Interest rates are not expected to rise next week. Still, we can expect Fed Chair Jerome Powell to hold a firm line that the central bank’s work is not done and that interest rates will remain in restrictive territory for the foreseeable future. headtopics.com

In this environment, gold prices should be struggling around $1,900; instead, the precious metal is seeing its highest weekly close on record, above $2,000 an ounce. According to a growing chorus of economists and market analysts, the third-quarter GDP numbers could be the last gasp of economic activity as stubborn inflation and a cooling labor market start to impact consumption.

There is a growing concern that there are fewer and fewer foreign investors who are willing to buy U.S. debt. Yields have to go higher to encourage buyers in the marketplace. However, at this point, nobody wants to be the first to step in because there are concerns that yields are nowhere near a peak. Nobody wants to catch the falling knife in the bond market. headtopics.com

