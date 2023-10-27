The Globe’s stars and dogs for the week

Imagine a world without appliances. People would still be washing their clothes with rocks and storing vegetables in a root cellar. But at leastinvestors wouldn’t have to suffer. Shares of the company – which makes kitchen and laundry appliances under the Whirlpool, Maytag, KitchenAid and other brand names – were put through the wringer after it beat third-quarter earnings expectations but lowered its full-year forecast.

Shares of construction and infrastructure development companysank after it reported third-quarter revenue and earnings below expectations, as operating losses from four large, fixed-price construction projects tripled to $91.1-million amid rising labour and materials costs and various disruptions. Owning this stock is about as much fun as living near Toronto’s long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT. (Yup, that’s one of the troubled projects.

Read more:

globeandmail »

Thunder Bay girl stars in Lifetime movie about tragic case in the U.S.Grade 8 student Presley Allard performs in a motion picture that premieres on Lifetime on Oct. 28 Read more ⮕

Thunder Bay girl stars in Lifetime movie about tragic case in the U.S.Grade 8 student Presley Allard performs in a motion picture that premieres on Lifetime on Oct. 28 Read more ⮕

Leafs continue to roll with Woll against StarsThe Toronto Maple Leafs will once again go with Joseph Woll between the pipes as the team takes on the Dallas Stars. Mark Masters has more Read more ⮕

toronto maple leafs dallas starsCanada's Sports Leader Read more ⮕

Leafs, Stars off to strong starts entering head-to-head meetingToronto goaltender Joseph Woll making case to take over No. 1 gig as Maple Leafs visit Dallas Stars Read more ⮕

Woll, Rielly step up in Maple Leafs' win over StarsMorgan Rielly opened the scoring and had the assist on the first power-play goal scored against Dallas this season as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Stars 4-1 Thursday night. Mitchell Marner, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares also scored for the Leafs, who won their third straight game. Read more ⮕