The Frog and the Scorpion: A Tale from the Middle East

Stop me if you’ve heard this story before. Or rather, don’t, because it’s relevant to the current situation, and we have to bring the people who don’t know the story up to speed first. It’s about a frog, doing whatever it is that frogs do on the banks of the Jordan River . Along comes a scorpion, and asks the frog for a lift across to the other side. The frog demurs, pointing out that the scorpion might sting him. ‘Don’t be silly,’ says the scorpion. ‘Scorpions can’t swim. I’d die too.
’ So the frog says, ‘Okay, get on my back,’ and off they go. Halfway across, the scorpion stings the frog. As they both sink beneath the Jordan, the dying frog gasps ‘You’re crazy. Why did you do that? You’ve killed us both.’ The scorpion shrugs (as much as scorpions can shrug), and says: ‘This is the Middle East .’ People in the Middle East hate that story, but still.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TerraceStandard | Read more »
Source: CP24 | Read more »
Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »