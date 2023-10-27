The FF-Files: Far Afghanistan

“But nothing will prepare you for the far Afghanistan. You can listen to their stories and pick up what you can, you listen to their stories maybe read a book or two. Until they send you out there, man you haven’t got a clue.”In May, we chronicled some of the combat sports-related issues occurring in India, which is still slow to regulate its events from a commission or federation standpoint. This has resulted in several small quasi-federations popping up nationwide with a population of over 1.

Forcing combatants to dress a certain way for competition, different than anywhere else, can be an issue but is not necessarily disqualifying. Sporadic MMA leagues allow fighters to wear pants in professional competition, and it is even permissible in. Changing glove size is a larger concern because some federations have ironclad distinctions on four-ounce gloves for pros and six-to-eight for amateurs – but that also could be allowable if it is consistent for every professional statewide.

At a Truly Grand FC event in 2021, this Brazilian competitor took a bout in Kabul, and he was anything but pleased at what he experienced on fight day. According to Barbosa, he was allegedly approached by an armed man who began to shout at him in a language other than Portuguese. headtopics.com

We at Sherdog Fight Finder have received numerous reports or statements from fighters or their teams that felt similar to Barbosa. Whether due to vague concerns of uneasiness or outright statements that they were told to lose or they and their family would be killed, something is rotten in the state of Afghanistan. It is not to generalize the entire nation based on numerous bad actors, but when there’s smoke, there’s fire.“Hello.

“You know, the Taliban have conquered Afghanistan. They threatened us that if there is a problem in the refereeing, they will stop the matches.” Recall the rogue Iranian organization, WGO, which decided to stop fights because of “recognition of technical superiority by the judging committee” or simply if a contest was seemingly non-competitive. headtopics.com

