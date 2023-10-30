soda-sellerOut of the 235 or so S&P 500 companies that have reported third quarter results, sales growth has tallied 5.1% according to data from EvercoreISI's Julian Emanuel. Earnings have expanded 14.5%. Sales and earnings have surprised consensus by 0.6% and 8.9%, respectively.But dig beneath the surface as we do here at Yahoo Finance, and you can see — and sense — growing stress on the financials and future plans of Corporate America.

Why? Look no further than the 11 interest rate hikes uncorked by the Federal Reserve since its tightening campaign began in March 2022. I am shocked the market isn't picking up on this elongating stress (or maybe it is, hence the Nasdaq correction), and how it may shape stock prices in 2024.

One CFO of a $100 billion-plus market cap tech company tells me higher interest rates are beginning to penetrate all areas of his business. That includes hiring plans, capital allocation, and new deals. I wouldn't say this CFO was panicked on the phone, but there is a new pressure building on his operating model to begin making changes with an eye toward slashing expenses. headtopics.com

The other side is existing home sales, which is a very, very big part of our overall demand. And existing home sales, as you all seen are now at sub 4 million, you have to go back all the way back to 2010. So you have this odd situation where you have a structural undersupply of a market, which drives positive on new home sales. But right now, there's just not enough existing homes in the inventory to turn around because everybody's afraid of losing attractive mortgage rates, etc.

So these are two very opposing trends right now. Over time and in the long term, we say that repeatedly, we're very bullish on the mid and long-term US housing. US housing has been undersupplied by 2 or 3 million units. And at one point, the market will rebalance.""Yeah, it does . We actually announced at the same time we announced our dividend program that we would move a little faster than planned to our target 2.5x leverage ratio. And we'll get there by next year from 2. headtopics.com

