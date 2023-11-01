“The fact is the committee is not thinking about rate cuts right now at all. We’re not talking about rate cuts”

Today’s statement combined with Chairman Powell’s press conference contained additional insight into the thought process behind expectations of the Federal Reserve moving forward. In his remarks, Chairman Powell underscored the Federal Reserve’s continued commitment and resolve to achieve its goal of reducing inflation to 2%. He added that “the process of getting inflation sustainably down to 2% has a long way to go”.

Addressing the Federal Reserve’s upcoming changes to their monetary policy the released statement made it clear that the committee is still in the process of, “determining the extent of additional policy firming” that may be needed to achieve its dual mandate. The statement also addressed the need for flexibility saying, “The Committee will continue to assess additional information and its implications for monetary policy.

The Fed’s monetary policy suggesting that elevated rates will remain, “higher for longer” continues to be its central theme. As long as the Federal Reserve has its focus on inflation reduction Chairman Powell has been adamant that they are not even thinking, or talking about rate cuts at this moment.

Given that the Federal Reserve did not raise rates today, Chairman Powell stressed that the restrictive monetary policy currently in place will continue until the data says it should not. He reaffirmed that the Fed has and continues to significantly tighten its stance on monetary policy, as seen through multiple interest rate hikes in conjunction with their reduction of security holdings. He also made it clear that the full effects of policies have yet to be felt.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KITCONEWSNOW: Gold prices under pressure as Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged(Kitco News) - The gold market remains under pressure as the Federal Reserve leaves interest rates unchanged and provides little forward guidance on its monetary policy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more ⮕

IPOLITICSCA: Federal Court upholds Liberals’ assault weapons banIn a lengthy ruling released Monday, Justice Catherine Kane said that the Trudeau cabinet did not overstep by changing the legal status of a long list of firearms to prohibited status in 2020.

Source: iPoliticsCA | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Eby says B.C. deserves heating bill relief too, after federal tax on fuel oil pausedVICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's unfair that Atlantic Canada is being targeted for federal relief on heating bills that won't apply to B.C., after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Eby says B.C. deserves heating bill relief too, after federal tax on fuel oil pausedVICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's unfair that Atlantic Canada is being targeted for federal relief on heating bills that won't apply to B.C., after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Pause on federal fuel charge excludes British Columbia, Quebec and Northwest TerritoriesThe pause on the federal fuel charge announced last week does not apply to British Columbia, Quebec, and the Northwest Territories, as they collect their own fuel tax. However, the province of British Columbia is facing calls to cut its carbon taxes. A proposed heat-pump rebate being piloted in Atlantic Canada is suggested to be made available in British Columbia as well.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Eby says B.C. deserves heating bill relief too, after federal tax on fuel oil pausedVICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby says it's unfair that Atlantic Canada is being targeted for federal relief on heating bills that won't apply to B.C., after Ottawa announced a three-year pause on carbon pricing for home fuel oil.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕