The DFO Rundown Ep. 249 – Live from Edmonton for the Heritage Classic

Frank made the trek up to Edmonton for the Heritage Classic on Sunday and that means that we got to record today’s episode of the podcast in person. To start things off, he and Jason Gregor talked about the two teams in Alberta. Both the Oilers and Flames are hurting right now and in desperate need of a victory.From there, they talked about the NHL’s final perfect team: the Vegas Golden Knights. Frank talked about the most impressive part of Vegas’ start.

Frank also broke down the Shane Pinto situation. Why did the league go as hard as they did? Why didn’t the NHLPA appeal the decision? How will this affect the Senators when the suspension is done? In Fill in the Blank, they talked about outdoor game memories and the chances that McDavid won’t win the scoring title this season.22:55 – Long-term plans in Calgary

Read more:

DailyFaceoff »

Edmonton Oilers look to reset their NHL season in Heritage Classic showdown with Calgary FlamesThe Oilers say that the spectacle of Sunday's game gives the team a chance to refocus -- and begin the season anew. Throw out the first seven games, and start from scratch. Read more ⮕

Flames, Oilers enter Heritage Classic needing something, anything to turn season aroundThe Flames and the Oilers are a combined 3-10-1 to start the season. Read more ⮕

Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival FlamesThe Edmonton Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season. The Oilers are off to a dreadful start, winning just one of their first seven games. Read more ⮕

Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival FlamesEDMONTON — No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Edmonton Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season. Read more ⮕

Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival FlamesEDMONTON — No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Edmonton Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season. Read more ⮕

Oilers look to reboot season in Heritage Classic showdown with archrival FlamesEDMONTON — No matter if Connor McDavid is on the ice or sitting in a warm suite, the Edmonton Oilers are viewing the Heritage Classic like a chance to hit the reset button on their season. Read more ⮕