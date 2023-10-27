The dark side of charisma in politics

Charisma can be a dangerous thing in politics. Writer and scholar examines how today’s breed of charismatic leaders presents themselves as having the power to transform lives, transfixing their followers into unquestioning fealty, in her 2023 Larkin-Stuart Lecture.When it comes to politics, writer and scholar argues charismatic leaders can be a dangerous thing, with the power to transfix their followers into absolute loyalty.

Worthen is an associate professor of history at the University of North Carolina, who writes regularly for The New York Times and other publications. She also lectures widely on religion and politics and has recently released a 10-part audio series calledLet me give you my working definition upfront. Charisma is the irresistible, sometimes dangerous, allure that gives a leader the power to move a crowd.

Max Weber was a German sociologist and historian who had a profound influence on social theory and research. credits his use of 'charisma' as the first example of how the term is used today. Portrait by Ernst Gottmann, 1918. (Wikimedia)

What's so interesting is that the vast majority of these people who say, I'm not affiliated, do not want you to call them an atheist or even an agnostic so that they have some kind of set of metaphysical beliefs beyond strict materialism. But it's not clear what. So that religious impulse does not seem to be going away. But we cannot count on finding it in the usual places.

First, let me start with a basic question — that's a question about authority and trust and how North Americans get their information about the world. A huge number, especially young people, have turned away from traditional media and get their political information from YouTube channels or TikTok ,or some random string of links that show up in their social media feed.

I want to suggest that the era immediately preceding our own, say from the 1950s to roughly the 1980s — that period set us up for this in some special ways. That was the era when respect for professional expertise, the charisma of experts, you could say, reached kind of a peak. And then I think it fell apart. And in our own time, we have seen the rise of a different type of charismatic leader, a type I call the guru.

