The Core Four: NHL's Dominant Teams in October

I think it’s notable each team was able to create some daylight within their division in the opening weeks of October. The NHL is a league, for better or worse, with tremendous parity and, as a result, volatility. And yet these four teams haven’t just played extraordinarily well early, they’re also four teams priced inside of the top 10 as Stanley Cup favourites from the pre-season.have also looked great early.

So, why have these four teams burst to the forefront of their divisions? Let’s take a look at how they won October, and what that may mean going forward.: Once again, Boston’s defensive structure is paying huge dividends, notably on the penalty kill. Boston has killed off a staggering 97 per cent of penalties this year, conceding just one goal in 60 minutes.

NHL: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0The New York Islanders defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets with a score of 2-0. Pastrnak scores two goals as the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings. 49ers' Purdy may play on Sunday after clearing concussion protocol. Stephen A. questions if Dak Prescott has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. Franklin delivers an impressive performance in his first start for the Argos. Read more ⮕

NHL: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0Pastrnak scores a pair as Bruins beat Red Wings. 49ers QB Purdy cleared concussion protocol and will start vs. Bengals. Bears QB Fields ruled out for Chargers game. Stephen A. questions if Dak has 'that something inside' to win a Super Bowl. Franklin was very excited to put on a performance in his first start for Argos. Letcher Jr. Read more ⮕

NHL: Islanders 2, Blue Jackets 0Pastrnak scores a pair as Bruins beat Red Wings. 49ers QB Purdy cleared concussion protocol and will start vs. Bengals. Bears QB Fields ruled out for Chargers game. Stephen A. questions if Dak has 'that something inside' to win a Super Bowl. Franklin was very excited to put on a performance in his first start for Argos. Letcher Jr. Read more ⮕

Joe Thornton Announces Retirement After 24-Year NHL CareerJoe Thornton, one of the game's top playmakers, has officially retired from the NHL after a 24-year career. The 44-year-old made the announcement through a video released by the San Jose Sharks, expressing his love for the game and gratitude towards those who supported him. Thornton, the No. 1 overall pick in 1997, had his greatest success with the Sharks, playing 15 seasons with the team. He finishes his career with 1,109 assists and 430 goals in 1,714 regular season games. Read more ⮕

Jose Theodore's iconic tuque returns for NHL's Heritage ClassicMontreal Canadiens goaltender Jose Theodore reminisces about wearing a Canadiens tuque during the 2003 Heritage Classic, as the NHL prepares for another outdoor game in Edmonton. Read more ⮕

Former NHL Draft Pick Scores Overtime Winner for New York RangersThe former first-round NHL draft pick scored his first goal of the season in overtime to give the New York Rangers a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. The game was marked by penalties and controversy over a missed interference call. Read more ⮕