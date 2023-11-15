The Coat That Always Gets Compliments

HEAD TOPICS

A personal story about a coat that receives compliments every time it is worn and how it boosts the wearer's confidence.

There’s a coat I own that gets me compliments every single time I wear it — and I wear it often. It’s a red, brown and orange houndstooth one made of heavy wool, with flap pockets at the hips and a roomy enough fit that I can layer sweaters underneath it. When I first bought it, I wore it sparingly. It’s the kind of piece that people can’t help but notice, and at the time, I felt this meant they’d notice I was always wearing the same thing.

I felt overdressed when I popped into the grocery store. Rather unbelievably, in retrospect, I considered selling the coat during the summer of 2018 because I was worried that it was too big after I tried it on over nothing but a white T-shirt. However, though, I began wearing it more frequently. Almost every time I pulled it on, I got a compliment, and wearing it more frequently, in turn, increased my confidence. Eventually, it became my go-to piece — the topper I turned to every single time it was appropriate to do so. Since 2018, I’ve broken it out in November and worn it almost every day until March

