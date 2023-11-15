The Coat That Always Gets Compliments

There’s a coat I own that gets me compliments every single time I wear it — and I wear it often. It’s a red, brown and orange houndstooth one made of heavy wool, with flap pockets at the hips and a roomy enough fit that I can layer sweaters underneath it. When I first bought it, I wore it sparingly. It’s the kind of piece that people can’t help but notice, and at the time, I felt this meant they’d notice I was always wearing the same thing.

I felt overdressed when I popped into the grocery store. Rather unbelievably, in retrospect, I considered selling the coat during the summer of 2018 because I was worried that it was too big after I tried it on over nothing but a white T-shirt. However, though, I began wearing it more frequently. Almost every time I pulled it on, I got a compliment, and wearing it more frequently, in turn, increased my confidence. Eventually, it became my go-to piece — the topper I turned to every single time it was appropriate to do so. Since 2018, I’ve broken it out in November and worn it almost every day until March

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BOREDPANDA: Boss Leaves Employee Stranded During Snowstorm: Internet Rallies to HelpA boss leaves their employee alone during a snowstorm after promising to come back. Other users on the r/antiwork subreddit rally to help the stranded employee. This story serves as a reminder to always be prepared for unexpected situations, especially during harsh winter weather.

Source: boredpanda | Read more »

TORONTOSTAR: Toronto's Youngest Victim of Gun Violence: Devontae's StoryDevontae was one of Toronto’s youngest victims of gun violence. Now he’s growing up in a city that’s now even more dangerous for youth. In our series, “The Kids Aren’t All Alright,” we look at how our country is failing a generation. Can we fix it?

Source: TorontoStar | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: The Story of My Father's Military Duffle BagA personal piece about a military duffle bag that serves as a reminder of the author's father's military service.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: 'Fought until the end': Story of Maple Leafs great Borje Salming told in new seriesTORONTO — Valter Skarsgard knew Borje Salming was a big deal. The Swedish actor, tabbed to play Salming in a retelling of the late Hall of Fame defenceman's life, had heard plenty of stories about his countryman.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

PGCİTİZEN: 'Fought until the end': Story of Maple Leafs great Borje Salming told in new seriesTORONTO — Valter Skarsgard knew Borje Salming was a big deal. The Swedish actor, tabbed to play Salming in a retelling of the late Hall of Fame defenceman's life, had heard plenty of stories about his countryman.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more »

SOOTODAY: 'Fought until the end': Story of Maple Leafs great Borje Salming told in new seriesTORONTO — Valter Skarsgard knew Borje Salming was a big deal. The Swedish actor, tabbed to play Salming in a retelling of the late Hall of Fame defenceman's life, had heard plenty of stories about his countryman.

Source: SooToday | Read more »