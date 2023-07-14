The Challenges of Malagasy Language in Large Language Models

Madagascar has two official languages: French, owing to the country’s former status as a colony, and Malagasy, an indigenous language spoken by the majority of its citizens. Growing up in Madagascar, Nathanaël Rakotonirina was required to speak French in school, but defaulted to Malagasy at home. These days, as a 26-year-old student researching neural nets, he is immersed in large language models, the generative artificial-intelligence technology underlying ChatGPT.

If he wants to get the best performance out of theseLarge language models, or LLMs, are not as adept in other languages, particularly overlooked ones such as Malagasy. “I think Malagasy was virtually not considered in any language model,” Mr. Rakotonirina said. GPT-4, which was released by OpenAI earlier this year, is an improvement, but the model’s Malagasy fluency still does not compare with its English. As generative AI has swept the globe, most of the world’s 7,000 spoken languages appear to be an afterthough





