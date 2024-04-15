The Challenges of Freezing Eggs: A Personal Journey

Bárbara d'Oro thought freezing her eggs would be a simple solution to make sure she could one day become a mother. But the reality is more challenging and complicated than she thought.Bárbara d'Oro writes that because it's less expensive in Brazil, she chose to go to her home country to freeze her eggs. When I was two years old, my grandpa gave me a big baby doll. Very soon, it became my favourite toy and I would drag it with me everywhere.
Realizing I could no longer wait patiently for the right partner to realize my dream of becoming a mom, I went to my first appointment at a fertility clinic six months later. After that first visit, the doctor told me my follicle count was low. I didn't understand what that meant, but it felt like a verdict on my future motherhood.
The procedure was also expensive and not covered by my health insurance in Ontario, which only covers egg freezing if there's a medical reason. Though I had private insurance, it also didn't cover it.Fertility treatment just got more affordable in Nova Scotia, but wait-times remain long The process of freezing her eggs wasn't easy, and included d'Oro injecting medication which led to bruising on her stomach. I think that deep inside, I just keep hoping that I wouldn't need to go through that again.Should I continue to wait to meet "the one" or decide to pursue my dream of motherhood alone by using a sperm donor?
