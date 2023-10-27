THE BOOK SHELF: Book recounts apocalyptic wildfire season

Prelude to the Best Sommelier of Canada Contest | SaltWireIt was a wildfire season unlike any other. Vicious, hellish, and apocalyptic - the 2023 wildfire season was unprecedented in Canada. Never before had Canadians seen as many wildfires that were as big, as intense, and as fast.

In the new hardcover book, Zurowski draws on more than 100 colour photographs and reporting from dozens of Postmedia journalists covering the fires as they unfolded across Nova Scotia, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, the Northwest Territories, and other parts of the country.

On April 30, the first “wildfire of note” — one that could threaten public safety or critical infrastructure — burned in Alberta. About an hour’s drive west of Edmonton, near the hamlet of Entwistle, the fire devoured dry trees and grass. By early June, the massive Nova Scotia fires that had started near the end of May endangered thousands. headtopics.com

“There were burning embers falling in my driveway,” she told The Times. MacInnes turned to social media for help transporting the horses and was humbled by the offers of hay, water, and horse transportation trailers. “I guess the most important thing to take away from this is the value of people helping each other in times like this,” she was quoted as saying.

The stories captured in The Summer Canada Burned: A Wildfire Season That Shocked the World merit a place in our shared history, writes Zurowski. “Tens of thousands of people faced trauma as they fled their homes and oncoming flames. Hundreds lost their houses and all of their headtopics.com

How forested areas are used in the future will likely change as a result of the devastating season, writes Zurowski. Stricter rules about campfires at certain times of the year, reduced access to sensitive areas, and more regulation around activities that can lead to fires may follow. Awareness of basic fire prevention protocols for all forest users and for those who live in or near the woods has already increased.

