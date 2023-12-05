The Best Winter Fragrances to Embrace the Chill

The right winter scent can make you feel all sorts of things. Amber and woody fragrances can be as cozy and comforting as a well-worn cashmere knit, and gourmand scents evoke a certain nostalgic charm. Surprisingly, even fresh citrus scents and blooming florals, typically associated with warmer months, can find a place in a well-curated winter fragrance wardrobe. When elevated with musks, spices and herbaceous notes, these traditionally lighter scents take on a richer, more complex character.

No matter what type of scent you’re drawn to, there’s no better way to embrace the winter chill than by swapping out your spring and summer fragrance with something decadent and inviting





