The best way to capitalize on early Black Friday deals

Black Friday is right around the corner with companies far and wide gearing up to deliver discounts on the holiday's hottest items. As deals trickle in earlier every year, consumers start their holiday spending just as early, hoping to get as many deals as possible while remaining debt-free.

Accrue Savings Founder and CEO Michael Hershfield joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into the best ways to capitalize on these earlier deals and how to keep more in your wallet during the holiday season.

"There are all ways when a product design or retailers design their websites, it makes it feel like there's a huge markdown but it's vital that consumers know they have more power than ever," Hershfield states."They can open up another tab, open up another 10 tabs, go to another website, look for that product, and understand it might be cheaper somewhere else and not be lured by the wow factor of a particular design of a website. headtopics.com

Warren Buffett is set to indirectly bet on a tiny nation that's the world's fastest-growing economy and an emerging oil superpower Warren Buffett's company owns a piece of Chevron, which just struck a deal to acquire Hess, a key player in Guyana's oil boom.TORONTO — The Canadian dollar has dipped against its U.S. counterpart following the Bank of Canada's decision to hold its key interest rate at five per cent. Here's what it means for Canadians. How is the loonie doing? As of midday, it was trading at 72.55 cents to the U.S. dollar, compared with 72.83 cents on Tuesday.

Ruffer, a UK-based fund known for winning bets made in the volatility market, is now hoping for a big upswing in the Japanese yen.Between shoplifting, return scams and even acts of violence, crime is on the rise at grocery stores. But now, criminals are targeting not just supermarkets, but unsuspecting shoppers who are simply...Blue-chip TSX banks such has Toronto-Dominion Bank are undervalued and offer you to benefit from a high dividend payout. headtopics.com

Read more:

YahooFinanceCA »

Exclusive-Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Exclusive-Biden set to speak with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Biden Will See China’s Foreign Minister on Friday in WashingtonPresident Joe Biden will see Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when he visits the White House on Friday, a courtesy gesture that could lay the groundwork for a leaders’ meeting next month, according to a person familiar with the matter. Read more ⮕

Malaysia sultans to elect next king on FridayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

How to Watch ONE Friday Fights 38Hometown favorite Otop Or Kwanmuang will lock horns with Russian veteran Ilyas Musaev under the One Championship marquee when their bantamweight muay thai confrontation serves as the headliner on Friday in Thailand. Read more ⮕

We can expect another cold one, FridayIn the morning, if you are off to work or school, expect it to feel more like -19 with the wind chill. In the afternoon, at times, it will feel closer to -11. Read more ⮕