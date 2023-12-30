The Best Pre-Shampoo Oil for Hydrating Your Scalp

Every week, our Beauty Director gets to try out tons of new products. In this monthly column, she rounds up the ones that stood out from the pack and actually earned a spot in her routine. The thing about a lot of pre-shampoo oils is that while they may do a good job hydrating your scalp, they can be a nightmare to rinse out. Not this one.

The formula is 99 percent natural and packed with good-for-scalp ingredients like castor oil to replenish moisture, rosemary oil to stimulate circulation, tea tree oil to relieve itchiness, and bisabolol (the primary constituent of German chamomile essential oil) to calm and soothe the skin. It’s also fragrance-free and safe for even the most sensitive scalps. You apply it onto your roots (the bottle’s pointy nozzle is great for preventing messes), massage it in and then extend the product down to your ends





