The Beer Store's 10-year pact to end in 2025

The Beer Store is hitting bottom. Bottoms up?

I'm not much of a drinker, but I'll raise a glass to the managed decline of this retail relic from Ontario's prohibitionist past. Right on schedule, without being prohibitively costly. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW Within weeks, The Beer Store will finally learn its fate from Doug Ford's Tories.

Unsurprisingly, the government is about to give its formal notice that a 10-year pact governing the beer conglomerate’s chokehold on drinkers — and stranglehold on suppliers — will die a dignified death in 2025. It has been a long time coming. But it almost happened too soon — with potential liability for taxpayers — had the premier not been reined in with a reality check. Readers and drinkers of a certain vintage will remember my obsession with the ossification of our oligopolistic Beer Store — the corporate front that time forgo





