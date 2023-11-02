The basketball star, the Crypto King and the $8.4M mansion

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander only lived at this luxury home (centre) along the shores of Lake Ontario in Burlington, Ont., for a couple of days before moving out again, according to his lawsuit. (Pelin Sidki/CBC)

In an email, a lawyer for the sellers said their clients deny there was any misrepresentation to the purchaser, but wouldn't comment further because they're awaiting a judgment in the case.The Toronto-born NBA player's lawsuit is just the latest twist in a more than year-long CBC Toronto investigation into Ontario's Crypto King, which has also included a

Sandeep Gupta acted as Pleterski's landlord while he lived in the 10,000-square-foot lakefront mansion. Pleterski transferred one of those cars, a McLaren Senna, to Sunray Group in June 2022 as collateral on the lease-to-own agreement when he could no longer make his rental payments, according to Sandeep Gupta's examination in the bankruptcy proceeding. Ownership papers for the McLaren Senna were transferred to the trustee to sell the luxury car as part of the bankruptcy proceeding earlier this year.

"People were coming up to the house every single day, looking for Aiden, to the point where wanted to have security himself there," said Sandeep Gupta in the examination.Gilgeous-Alexander's lawsuit lays out these details from the bankruptcy proceeding to support its claim that the agreement of purchase and sale should be rescinded for fraudulent misrepresentation.

