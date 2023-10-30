'That's What I Want': Matthew Perry Explained How He Wanted To Be Remembered After Passing

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account.Fans of the hit ‘90s sitcom Friends are grieving the loss of Matthew Perry, who famously portrayed the sarcastic and charming Chandler Bing, one-sixth of the group of 30-year-old New Yorkers.

In a 2022 interview, the star revealed that he wanted to be remembered as someone who “lived well, loved well, was a seeker,” and helped others overcome addiction“55 Vicodin a day”, as well as a cocktail of “Methadone, Xanax, a full quart of vodka”. He also shared that he was once in a coma and “escaped death really narrowly.”

Actor Matthew Perry, known for his role in 'Friends', dies at 54Matthew Perry, famous for playing Chandler Bing in the TV show 'Friends', has passed away at the age of 54. Co-stars and public figures pay tribute to the beloved actor. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry, Iconic 'Friends' Actor with Deep Ties to Canadian Politics, Found DeadMatthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' has passed away in his Los Angeles home. Despite his association with New York City, Perry had strong connections to Canada, where he spent his childhood with his Canadian mother, who worked for Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. Perry even recalled beating up a young Justin Trudeau in school. The news of his death has shocked and saddened many, including Prime Minister Trudeau. Read more ⮕

