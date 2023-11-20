Thailand Economic Growth Slows Last Quarter, Boosts Stimulus Case

Thailand's economic growth slowed in the last quarter, raising concerns about the country's economic outlook. The country's GDP grew by 2.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a growth rate of 3.7% in the previous quarter. This slowdown has prompted calls for further stimulus measures to boost the economy.

The government has already implemented several stimulus packages, including cash handouts and tax breaks, but there are concerns that these measures may not be enough to revive the economy. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates in the coming months to provide further support





BNNBloomberg » / 🏆 77. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Indonesia Economic Growth Slows to 4.94% in Third Quarter(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s economy grew slower than expected in the third quarter, as exports declined and higher borrowing costs weighed on consumers. Most ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

French GDP growth slows, inflation easesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Spanish Growth Slows as Tourism Can’t Offset Fall in Investment(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economy slowed slightly in the third quarter, as a drop in investment offset a boom in tourism.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 77. / 22,4 Read more »

Spanish Growth Slows as Tourism Can’t Offset Investment Fall(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s economy slowed slightly in the third quarter, as a drop in investment offset a boom in tourism.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Ex...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

US job growth slows in October; unemployment rate rises to 3.9%Market News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 12. / 77,616 Read more »

Instant View: US jobs growth slows more than expected in OctoberU.S. job growth slowed more than expected in October in part as strikes by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union against Detroit's 'Big Three' car makers...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »