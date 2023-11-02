Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Arizona

One night after Texas took a 10-run lead by the third in a Game 4 snoozer, it finished the Series by outlasting the Diamondbacks in a white-knuckle pitchers’ duel through eight innings, piling on four runs in the ninth for good measure.

That loss in the regular-season finale at Seattle left the Rangers with the No. 5 seed in the AL playoffs and it sent them across the country to open the playoffs at Tampa Bay, part of two-week trip that took them to four cities — two on each coast. Then Texas got its revenge against Houston, winning a hard-fought series in seven games that brought them to the World Series.

Gallen was one of the best pitchers in the majors this season, starting for the National League in the All-Star game. But the 28-year-old hadn’t been as sharp in the playoffs, with a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA over five starts.

In the fifth, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. tracked down Josh Jung’s shot into the left-center gap, catching it a few steps in front of the 413-foot sign.Eovaldi wasn’t quite as sharp, but still matched Gallen’s zeros on the scoreboard despite walking five, which was his most in an outing since 2013.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first, which came in 2010 when the San Francisco Giants beat the Rangers he now leads. He also won titles with the Giants in 2012 and 2014.

