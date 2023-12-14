Texas A&M to Build Space Institute near NASA's Johnson Space Center

The new Texas A&M Space Institute is intended to be built near NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. A $350 million investment initiative has allocated $200 million for the construction of the research facility. The institute will support mission training, aeronautics research, advanced robotics, and lunar and Martian exploration. Texas A&M will seek partnerships with public and private entities.





Creating a Cozy Space: Tips for a Warm and Inviting Living SpaceFollow these tips to bring out the warm and fuzzy feels in your living space. Learn how to create a cozy reading nook and choose the right seating and lighting options.

NASA Astronauts Lose Tool Bag During SpacewalkNASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara were conducting a spacewalk when their tool bag drifted away from them and into space. The bag was spotted by external station cameras and the tools were not needed for the remainder of the spacewalk.

NASA's James Webb Telescope Reveals Dense Centre of Milky WayThe James Webb Telescope captures a new image of the dense centre of the Milky Way, showcasing star-forming region and intriguing needle-like structures.

South Korea Launches First Military Spy SatelliteSouth Korea launched its first military spy satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base, using SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. It is the first of five spy satellites planned to be sent into space by 2025 under a contract with SpaceX. The launch was delayed due to weather conditions.

Johnson Development Plans to Transform 1,600 Acres into Homes and Green SpacesJohnson Development filed preliminary plans to convert 1,600 acres into homes, green spaces, and waterways. Concerns over urban sprawl in Texas are discussed.

Record Industrial Demand to Drive Silver Market Deficit for Third Straight YearRecord industrial demand will continue to dominate the silver market and will be the most significant factor behind the precious metal’s third straight annual deficit, according to the latest update from Metals Focus on behalf of the Silver Institute.

