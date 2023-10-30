Tesla Woes Bolster Appeal of Top China EV Maker BYD: Tech Watch

Strained Markets Face Added Tension as Israel-Hamas War Heats UpSumitomo Mitsui Trust Said to Cut Profit Outlook on Hedging LossCitigroup Clinches $260 Million Asset-Backed Financing for WeLabAustralia’s Surprisingly Strong Retail Sales Fuel Rate Hike BetsSupport For Japan’s Kishida Falls Even After He Orders Tax CutTop-Ranked Fund Cuts Firms Boosted by Weak Yen, Buys China Inc.

Foxconn's Gou Continues Taiwan Presidential Bid Amid China WoesFoxconn's founder, Terry Gou, continues his bid for the Taiwan presidency despite challenges from China. Read more ⮕

Measurement Error Causes Disqualification of Pan American Games Race TimesThe Pan American Games organizers have annulled the race times due to a measuring problem in Santiago's O'Higgins Park. Athletes believe the distance was about 3 kilometers shorter. The mistake adds to Santiago's woes in organizing the games. Read more ⮕

Buffalo Sabres Goalie Eric Comrie Suffers Lower-Body InjuryBuffalo Sabres goalie Eric Comrie left the game with a lower-body injury, adding to the team's goaltending woes. With Devon Levi also injured, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is now the team's only available NHL goaltender. Read more ⮕

Elon Musk Attends Fundraiser for U.S. Presidential CandidateElon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc, attended a fundraiser for longshot U.S. Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Northern California. Ramaswamy stated that he and Musk had discussions about the cultural direction of the country and their shared belief in free speech absolutism. Musk's potential donation to Ramaswamy remains unclear. Read more ⮕

Concerned Teachers, Parents, and Students Rally Against Underfunding of Publicly Funded SchoolsTeachers, parents, and students gathered in Saskatoon to demand more funding for publicly funded schools. They argue that the provincial government has failed to address the crisis in Saskatchewan schools, with class sizes growing and resources lacking. The rally coincides with ongoing negotiations between the government and teachers, who have voted in favor of job sanctions. Read more ⮕