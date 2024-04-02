Tesla Stock Falls as Q1 Deliveries Miss Analyst Expectations

Shares of Tesla are trading lower after the company missed analyst expectations for first quarter deliveries. The electric vehicle maker reported delivering 386,810 vehicles during the quarter, falling short of the anticipated 449,000 units.

This news has contributed to the slump within the broader EV market. Tesla had previously warned of lower vehicle volume growth rate for 2023.

