Tesla Sales Fall Way Short of Estimates in First Drop Since 2020

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla reported disappointing sales figures, falling short of estimates and experiencing its first drop in sales since 2020. This news comes as a surprise to many, as Tesla has been a leader in the EV market. The company's stock price also took a hit following the announcement. Analysts are speculating on the reasons behind the decline in sales, with some attributing it to increased competition and supply chain issues.

Despite this setback, Tesla remains optimistic about its future prospects and is focused on expanding its production capacity

