Tesla Sales Fall as Competition Increases and Growth Slows

Tesla sales fell sharply last quarter as competition increased worldwide, electric vehicle sales growth slowed, and price cuts failed to draw more buyers. The Austin, Texas, company said it delivered 386,810 vehicles from January through March, almost 9 per cent below the 423,000 it sold in the same quarter of last year.Sales also fell well short of Wall Street expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Tesla Inc. to deliver 457,000 vehicles.

The company blamed the decline in part on phasing in an updated version of the Model 3 sedan at its Fremont, California, factory, plant shutdowns due to shipping diversions in the Red Sea, and an arson attack that knocked out power to its German factory. In its letter to investors in January, Tesla predicted "notably lower" sales growth this yea

