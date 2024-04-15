Tesla Sales Drop and Workforce Layoffs

Auto Industry Analyst Sonduren Fanarredha discusses the factors contributing to the drop in Tesla sales, and whether they're part of a larger trend in the electric vehicle market. – Apr 5, 2024will lay off more than 10 per cent of its global workforce, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Monday shows, as it grapples with falling sales and an intensifying price war for electric vehicles .

“As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,” Musk said in the memo. Tesla could be years away from releasing a fully autonomous vehicle with regulatory approval, according to experts in self-driving cars and regulation.Monday’s letter to staff marks the second time Musk has said he would reduce headcount by 10%. In 2022, Reuters reported that Musk told executives he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needed to cut jobs at the automaker. Tesla never outlined how many jobs it cut in 2022, but its overall employee count rose.

Analysts from Gartner and Hargreaves Lansdown said the cuts were a sign of cost pressures as the carmaker invests in new models and artificial intelligence.Tesla reported this month that its global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter fell for the first time in nearly four years, as price cuts failed to stir demand.

Tesla Sales Drop Workforce Layoffs Electric Vehicles Market Trend

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GlobalCalgary / 🏆 50. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tesla to lay off 10% of its workforce as sales fallFILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Visitors check a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at a showroom of the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) maker in Beijing, China February 4, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo/File Photo

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Tesla Sales Outlook Worsens With Two Analysts Seeing 2024 DropTesla Inc. has spooked Wall Street to where two analysts are now predicting sales will decline this year.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Tesla Sales Fall Way Short of Estimates in First Drop Since 2020Tesla sales fell short of estimates in the first drop since 2020, causing concern in the market.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Tesla Sales Fall Way Short of Estimates in First Drop Since 2020Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla reported disappointing sales figures, falling short of estimates and experiencing its first drop in sales since 2020.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Tesla Reports First Year-Over-Year Drop in Sales Amid Increased CompetitionTesla's sales have dropped for the first time since the pandemic due to increased competition from Chinese and Western automakers. The company built 433,000 vehicles but delivered only 387,000, down from the previous quarter and the same period last year. Tesla has responded by cutting prices, impacting its profit margins and stock price.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Tesla to Cut Over 10% of Its Global Workforce, Electrek ReportsTesla Inc. will reduce global headcount by more than 10%, Electrek reported, as the carmaker grapples with a slowdown in electric vehicle demand.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »