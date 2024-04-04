Tesla's Earnings Spark Sell-Off and Industry Skepticism

Tesla 's disastrous earnings report this week has sparked a sell-off of the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer and widespread skepticism about the state of the EV industry as a whole. "This is a fork in the road, not just for Tesla , but for the entire industry," said Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives in an interview on Wednesday.

Tesla's stock sold off sharply this week after its earnings report showed the company was on track for its slowest quarter since 2022.

