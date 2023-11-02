Terry completes 2nd hat trick with OT goal to give Ducks victory over Coyotes

hit the far post on a breakaway attempt, but Terry knocked in the rebound for his fourth of the season.Cooley scored his first NHL goal at 14:51 to even it at 2. He got the pass from Moser near the blue line, skated past Anaheim defensemanThe Coyotes led 3-2 after 40 minutes when Crouse put in a rebound at 14:25 of the second period. It was the seventh career multi-goal game in the forward’s eight-year NHL career.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TSN_SPORTS: Carcone scores hat trick as Coyotes pound BlackhawksMichael Carcone had three goals and an assist in his first career hat trick, and the Arizona Coyotes pounded Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks 8-1 on Monday night.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

DAILYFACEOFF: Is the Anaheim Ducks’ early season success for real?The Ducks will likely regress after some early-season success.

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: Canada dumps Brazil in chilly Halifax as Sinclair farewell tour continuesSoccer national side takes 2nd half of back-to-back matches, off to B.C. next

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over ArizonaCorey Seager becomes 2nd player to win MVP honours with two teams

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Nets rally in 2nd half, top Heat to add to Miami’s miserable startArmoni Brooks had practice on Tuesday, on Long Island, for Brooklyn’s G League team. He was told to get on a flight to Miami a couple hours after that workout essentially because of roster depletion.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

TERRACESTANDARD: Vancouver’s Pettersson named NHL’s 2nd star for OctoberNew Jersey centre Jack Hughes was 1st and Boston right wing David Pastrnak 3rd

Source: TerraceStandard | Read more ⮕